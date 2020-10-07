Patricia Kelley

CUSTER | Patricia ‘Patty' Ann Kelley (Rosse), 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2020, in Custer. She was born Nov 21, 1935, in Custer to Paul and Gladys Rosse.

Patty graduated from Custer High School in 1954 and then received her two-year Teaching Certificate from Northern Teachers College and Black Hills Teachers College.

In 1957, Patty married her high school sweetheart, James L. Kelley. They settled in Custer where together they owned and operated Kelley Drug and raised four loving children.

Patty was an expert seamstress and was an artist at heart. She created many beautiful pieces of art that included needlework, cross-stitch, crewel, watercolor painting and her gourds. Patty also enjoyed cooking, reading, swimming and golfing. Patty was active in many community organizations including the Custer Community Church and the Naja Shriners Temple where she served as first lady in 1984.