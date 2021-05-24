Patricia M. Cihak

HARRISBURG | Patricia Marie Cihak, 54, passed away May 19, 2021, at the Dougherty House, Sioux Falls to join the Choir in Heaven.

Grateful for having shared her life are her mother, Betty (Novak) Cihak and Gregg Fritz; brother, Kenneth "Kenner" Cihak and friend Wendy Picarello and nieces Grace and Olivia; brother, Kurtis (Aimee) Cihak and niece Tennille and nephew Michael; nieces, Kayleigh, Krista, Kathleen, Mary (Cihak) Storgaard, and nephew, Jhett; her aunts, Marlene (Russell) Stone, Virginia Sadler and Joyce Burke; dear friends, Nancy Syring of Sioux Falls and Marilyn Whalon of Denver; as well as many cousins and friends.