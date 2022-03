RAPID CITY - Patricia Osburn, age 87, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip with a visitation one hour prior.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.