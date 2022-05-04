BELLE FOURCHE - Patricia (Pat) Ann Ruzicka, 85, passed away May 1, 2022, at Spearfish Hospital with her three children at her side. Combined funeral services for Pat and Lorne will be held July 22, 2022.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren - Janelle Fletcher, Minneapolis, MN; Brian Fletcher, Rapid City; Rocky Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Brent Fletcher, Lubbock, TX; Tony Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Lorne Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; JoLynn Fletcher, Rapid City; and Taylor Ruzicka, Belle Fourche. Honorary pallbearers will be close friends.

Pat was born October 13, 1936, in Miller, SD to Lloyd and Anne (Kindle) Kolda. She attended St. Liborius Catholic School in Polo, SD, graduating in 1954. Pat and her brother Verlin would ride together to school each day until Verlin graduated in 1946. In the years following, Pat would ride her Cushman Scooter to school. Pat's children and grandchildren loved hearing stories about her school days and the lunches Grandma Anne would pack for her each day. After Lorne's discharge from the US Marines, Pat and Lorne were married at St. Liborius Catholic Church on June 16, 1954, in Polo. They lived on a farm near Ree Heights for a short time, and then moved to a farm near Highmore. Lorne and Pat had three children: Shirley, Leland, and Jerry. In 1960 they purchased the Joe Volek Store and relocated the inventory to the Weisner Building as Lorne's Market and Locker Plant. They operated the business until 1976 when they relocated to Belle Fourche, SD. Pat worked for the Montgomery Ward catalog store. They sold and set monuments for Watertown Monument.

When Pat was growing up, long winter evenings were spent in the basement of the family home sitting beside her mom and learning to crochet. Family and friends have been gifted her crocheted treasures. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She kept Lorne supplied with his favorite cookies and pies, and taught her daughter and granddaughters the art of making kolaches. After Lorne retired, they spent fourteen summers at Iron Creek Lake. They enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling.

Pat is survived by daughter Shirley (Gordon) Fletcher, Rapid City; son Leland (Teri) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; son Jerry (Denise) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Lucille Kolda and brother-in-law Gary (Gay) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorne; parents Lloyd and Anne Kolda; brother Verlin Kolda; sister Doris Kolda; in-laws Tony and Faye; and brother-in-law and sister-law Dennis (Norma) Ruzicka.

Cards may be sent to 19270 US Hwy. 85, Belle Fourche, SD 57717 or 304 St. Charles St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Memorials can be made to charity of choice in memory of Pat Ruzicka.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.