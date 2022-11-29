SUMMERSET - Patricia "Pat" Mae Bartholow, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Summerset, SD, with her family by her side.

Pat had unwavering faith and looked forward to being greeted lovingly into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ and loved ones who had gone before her. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Sturgis, SD, with burial at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Pat was born June 7, 1934 to William and Louise (Mentele) Wagner in Salem, SD, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Salem and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

She worked at newspaper offices in both Salem and Mitchell. She married Foster (Gus) W. Bartholow, Jr. on September 27, 1954. Two children were born of this union, Betty Jane, and Foster "Buddy" III.

Pat and Gus raised their children in Mitchell and later moved to Sturgis, SD. She was a culinary artist, decorating wedding and birthday cakes for hundreds of satisfied customers, as well as catering many occasions, including at the Governor's residence in Pierre. She was a gracious lady and enjoyed hosting many large family gatherings. She was a favorite aunt to her 17 nieces and nephews who she always made feel special.

Pat was the author of the Dakota Kids books that she co-wrote with her daughter Betty. She was an active participant in beautifying the South Dakota State Capitol Christmas tree display for sixteen years. She hand-crafted hundreds of ornaments to create themed trees enjoyed by all who toured the Capitol. She also decorated the South Dakota Christmas tree in Washington, DC for three years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, where she actively participated in parish activities, especially sharing her extraordinary cooking and baking skills.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Betty Bryant of Summerset; son, Foster/Buddy (Charlene) Bartholow; grandsons: Foster (Taylor) Bartholow, Matthew (Kerry) Bartholow; and great-grandson, Wyatt, all of Rapid City; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Dottie, and brothers: LeRoy and James.

Cards and Memorials can be sent c/o Kinkade Funeral Home, 1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD 57785 or at www.kinkadefunerals.com.