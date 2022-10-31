 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia "Pat" Petit

RAPID CITY - Patricia "Pat" Petit, 87, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Liturgical Vigil Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Cremation will take place and burial of cremains will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Everyone is asked to be at the funeral home by 9:45 a..m for the procession to the cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

