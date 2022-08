HOT SPRINGS - Patricia "Patty" Jo Drelick-Schutt, 68, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away August 16, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD. Patty was born on February 10, 1954 in Oil City, PA.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will follow at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.