Patricia R. Johnson

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ruth Johnson, 89, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at a local health care facility.
Patricia has chosen to be cremated, and the family will honor her with a private Celebration of Life.
Patricia was born Feb. 6, 1931 in Rapid City to Carl T. and Ruth G. (DeReus) Johnson. She grew up on the family ranch north of Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1949. She attended one year of college at the University of Denver. Upon returning to Rapid City, Patricia graduated from the National School of Business in 1952. She married Eugene Nooner in 1953 and moved to Santa Monica, CA, where they had two beautiful children, Nicolette Ruth and Michael Scott.
Patricia returned to Rapid City to raise her children and worked as a legal secretary. She married Robert Olmstead in 1965 and relocated to Scottsbluff, NE. They had one daughter, Kelly J.
Patricia earned her Associates Degree at Nebraska Western College in 1975 and became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In 1982, she earned her real estate license and became an agent for Century 21. In her first year as an agent, she became a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Club.
She returned to Rapid City in 1995 to be closer to her children and three grandchildren, Alex, Christian, and Anna.
Throughout her lifetime, Patricia was active in many organizations. Her passions included the family ranch, the American Quarter Horse Association, North Platte Valley Artists Guild, Association of Nebraska Art Clubs, Inc., West Nebraska Art Center, PTA, Canyon Lake Senior Citizen Center, and her homeowner's association. She valued art, education, travel, and being outdoors. Some of her travel adventures included France, Switzerland, and Egypt. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and supported them in their activities and interests.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Carl T. Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Nicolette R. Nutt, Tribune, KS, Michael A. Scott and Kelly J Marker, both of Rapid City; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Alex, Christian, and Anna.
In lieu of cards and flowers, Patricia requests that you donate to the Wild Horse Sanctuary.
