Patricia Wermers

SPEARFISH | Patricia “Pat” Hauck Wermers passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020. Pat's longing to be with her beloved Bob was granted. She was able to spend quality time with family and friends in the comfort of her home.

Pat was born Dec. 4, 1935 in Webster, SD. Adopted, and raised in Waubay, SD, by Elsie (Sikkink) and Carl Parish. In her youth, she loved horses, was a cheerleader, and described as, “a slender, blonde haired, vivacious girl.”

Pat attended Nursing School in Aberdeen, SD, where she met William C. Hauck, who attended Northern State College. They were married in Waubay, SD, in 1957. Their four children: Patti (Tom) Winkler, William (Mary) Hauck, Carl Hauck, and Elizabeth (Mark) Baracani; eight grandchildren: Clay Winkler, Danielle Smith, Chase Winkler, Dante Baracani, Dawson Baracani, Allie Hauck, Michael A. Ramos, and Johnathan Copping; and five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Smith, Paige and Cash Winkler, Emmalee, and Michael J. Ramos.

After moving to Spearfish in 1965, Pat was a Spearfish School District Nurse from 1966 until becoming Black Hills State College Health Nurse in 1968, for 30 Years! She was honored as Swarm Day “Mom” 1983-1985. Pat was instrumental in establishing On-Site Physician for the students. She considered her career as College Nurse one of the greatest honors of her life.