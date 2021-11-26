PINE RIDGE, SD | Patrick Albert Lee was born on January 7, 1936 in Pine Ridge, SD to Albert Lee and Elizabeth (Brewer) Roubideaux. Patrick made his journey to the Spirit World on November 22, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Patrick is survived by his sisters, Cheryl (Roubideaux) Byington, Margaret Roubideaux, and Monie Roubideaux; children, Leonard Lee, Barbara Jackson-Lee, Tiffany Lee, and Paul (Flip) Wilson; grandchildren, Janelle Wilson, Colton & Taylor Jackson, Serena Giagor, Stephanie Sanchez, Vincent Giagos, Logan Lee, Sarah Wilson, Jacob Wilson, and Jessica Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lee and Elizabeth Brewer; spouse, Faith (Herman) Lee; children, Susan Lee, Patrick H. Lee, Douglas Wilson, Theodore (Ted) Wilson; Ogden (Babe) Wilson, and Rex Vance Wilson; and siblings, Jean (Lee) Powers, Faye Ann (Lee) Schafer, Verna (Lee) Withrow, Donald Lee, Roberta (Lee) Merrival, Marion (Roubideaux) Jensen, Chrystal (Roubideaux) Folson, and Chris Roubideaux.

Pallbearers will be Thomas (TJ) Brewer, Jeremy Brewer, Aaron Severson, Howard Herman, Corbin Lone Bear, Mason Lone Bear, Dale Brewer, and Gale Brewer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin (Dickie) Brewer, Patrick Powers, George Wilson, Jr., Buzzy Torres, Ernie Pourier, Morris Brewer, George Reddy, Delbert Brewer, Bill Giago, Chuck Brewer, All OLC Staff & Students, and All Friends & Relatives.

Visitation Services: Visitation services will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD with a Rosary Service starting at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM, Monday, November 29, 2021 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD

Officiating: Father Ed Witt, S.J.

Burial Services: 12:00 PM, Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD

The family of Pat asks that everyone follow the guidelines of precautions against the spread of COVID 19. Masks are required and Social Distancing is required.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD