Patrick J. Weiss

HOT SPRINGS | Patrick J. Weiss, 58, formerly of Hot Springs, SD, passed away February 7, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, SD.

Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.

