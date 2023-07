Visitation will be Thursday July 20, 2023 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday July 21 at the church with Very Rev. Timothy S. Hoag J.C.L as celebrant. Burial will follow lunch at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.