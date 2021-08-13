Patrick M. Geary

RAPID CITY | Patrick Michael Geary, a good man, loved by three generations of friends and family died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the excellent care of the Fort Meade Veteran's Hospital.

Patrick was born on October 19, 1947, to Charles Roy Geary and Patricia Ann Hannan. Except for serving in Vietnam, he spent his entire life in the Black Hills area. He was an engraver and supervisor for Landstrom's Black Hills Gold Jewelry, retiring from there after nearly 40 years.

His entire life was defined by unconditional love and loyalty to his family and friends. He loved to take them hunting, fishing, and camping (along with any friends who wanted to be included). He loved Saturday morning cartoons, Anime, fly tying, visiting pawn shops, golfing, and shopping on eBay.

He married Laura Mahoney on June 7, 1971. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this June. Patrick and Laura had three children, all who remain in Rapid City.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Ben Geary whose children are Matthew, Katherine, and Ava; his daughter, Deanna Richardson and son-in-law, Shawn Richardson and their daughter, Elizabeth; and daughter, Lisa Beagle and son-in law, Caleb Beagle, and their son, Robert.

We love him and miss him already.