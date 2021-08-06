Patrick W. Dennis

After his service in the Navy, Pat settled in Southern California and began a career in the oil and gas industry that would span over 30 years where he worked his way up from being a Roustabout to a manager in the pipeline division.

Yet, the biggest adventure of his life began when he met and married his best friend and the love of his life, Rosa Gomez, at the age of 23. Pat and Rosa settled in Hacienda Heights, California, where they raised sons, Patrick "Tito" and Michael, and created countless memories with the large extended Gomez family and dozens of friends.

Pat was the life of the party and leader of the pack. He will always be remembered by family and friends as someone who loved big, lived big, and was unapologetically himself. He was a best friend and father to not only his two sons, but family members and nephews and nieces that he treated as his own. Together with his family, Pat helped create precious memories of family trips to Snowbird, camping at lake San Antonio, big family BBQs, trips to the desert, dancing to the Ozark Mountain Daredevil's "Chicken Train," and an infinite number of good memories that will live on forever.