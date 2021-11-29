RAPID CITY | Patsy Karen-Marie Cole (Reda) age 75, of Rapid City, SD went home to our Lord on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021. She was known by her family and friends as “Karen”. Memorial services will be at 10:00AM, Friday, December 10th, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Rapid City.

Karen was born on August 1st, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY to Ralph Reda and Elvera Van Pelt (Gabrielson). She moved to eastern South Dakota as a youth where she was raised by her mother Elvera, step-father Ray Van Pelt and her grandparents. After moving to Rapid City, Karen was blessed with three sons; Michael Cole, Jason Cole and Nigel Cloke. Those who knew Karen, knew of her transformation and her love for the Lord. While she lived a colorful, wild life in her younger years, she was baptized and came to know Jesus Christ as an adult.

She is preceded in death by her father Ralph Reda, mother Elvera Van Pelt, step-father William Ray Van Pelt, step-mother Evelyn Reda, brother Larry Dale and infant siblings Randy and Lydia.

Karen is survived by her sons Michael (Cindy) Cole, Jason (Casey) Cole and Nigel Cloke; brothers Leonard (Cindy) Van Pelt, Bill Van Pelt, Andrew Reda, James (Debbie) Reda, and Frank (Dody) Reda; sisters Deborah (Rich) Platt, Ranae Van Pelt, Evelyn (Philip) Hahn and Pam Beck; grandchildren Hali (Chase), Braydon (Lexi), Brooklyn, Cameryn, MaKenna, Brylen, Mya and Kamden as well as 4 great grandchildren.

Any gifts or donations may be sent to Black Hills Funeral Home, 1440 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD 57785. www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com