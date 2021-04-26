Patsy 'Pat' Tisdale

RAPID CITY | Patsy Lee "Pat" Tisdale, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with COPD.

Pat was born Feb. 8, 1945 in Rapid City to Hope June Hammon and Chester “Bud” James Tisdale. Pat attended Rapid City High School.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Hope Hammon and Bud Tisdale; sister, Betty Raben; niece, Tracy Raben; and aunts, Lillian Walton and June Hammon.

From growing up in Rapid City, becoming a mother, a wife, and starting a new family in Indiana, to coming back to Rapid City to be with family and to later find the love of her life; Pat's journey has taken her on many adventures throughout her life.

Pat worked at Control Data, MPI, and retired from SCI after more than 20 years of service. Though Pat's journey came with a few hurdles along the way... a breast cancer survivor, she never let anything stand in her way.

Pat was known for her strong personality, tell it like it is persona, and always loved having a good time. Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking, crocheting, historic and restored cars, and being around people. Pat loved spending time with her many cats, working in her yard, and making her home comforting and welcoming inside and out -- she had style in all ways.