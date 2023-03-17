STURGIS - Paul A. Keffeler, 61, died March 14, 2023, at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital in Sturgis, SD.

Paul was born October 25, 1961, in Sturgis, SD, to Mark and Michaela (Urban) Keffeler. He grew up on the family ranch on Alkali Creek east of Sturgis. He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School where he was active in FFA, 4-H, and the automotive and welding programs. He attended SDSU and then completed a registered apprenticeship for automotive technology.

He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Coleen Hays on July 17, 1981, in Wall, SD. They had two children, Jennifer and Evan. Paul operated an independent automotive repair business for nearly 30 years before working as a contract fabricator for RESPEC in Rapid City, SD. He enjoyed family gatherings, working on cars, and the challenge of building and fixing anything from cars, to tools, to machines.

A quiet, gentle man, Paul loved his family and was so proud of them, supporting them in their activities and pursuits. At family gatherings, Paul could often be found reading to the kids or gathering them all up for a walk to check the cattle. He passed his knowledge of mechanics, welding, and machining onto the next generation mentoring many Meade County 4-H youth and students of Sturgis Brown High School.

He is survived by his wife, Coleen; daughter, Jennifer (Jon) Jones; son, Evan (Kim) Keffeler; father, Mark (Bev) Keffeler; sister, Sara (Travis) Schaunaman; and brothers, Michael (Tammy) Keffeler, Jason (DeAnn) Keffeler, Ryan (Annie) Keffeler, and Heath (Kelly) Keffeler. Paul had three grandsons Jackson, Parker, and Spencer. He is also survived by his in-laws, Bob and Della Hays, Jimmy (Amy) Hays, Lori (Steve) Peterson, and Jerry (Misty) Hays, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Martha (Morrison) Keffeler.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 –7:00 p.m. with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Martin's Chapel in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sturgis.

A memorial has been established to St. Martin's Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.