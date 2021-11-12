PIEDMONT | Paul Allen Bryant (Bonz) passed away on November 8, 2021. Hel was born on December 20, 1952 to Edna and Siebert Leach Bryant.

Paul will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and a friend to many. Paul was a valued member of the Piedmont community and his legacy will always remain.

The funeral service will be at Black Hills Funeral Home located at 1440 Junction Avenue in Sturgis, South Dakota on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Friends and family may read his full obituary and sign his online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.