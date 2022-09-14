 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Edward Lovell

  • Updated
RAPID CITY - Paul Edward Lovell, 80, of Rapid City, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

A vigil service will be on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. A funeral mass will follow on Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon at church.

Graveside services will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis on Monday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Paul at www.OsheimSchmidt.com

