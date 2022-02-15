RAPID CITY | Paul J. Bentley, Jr., 87, passed away on Sunday February 13th, 2022 in Rapid City South Dakota.

Paul was born in Albion Pennsylvania to Paul and Audrey Bentley on January 24th 1935. He married Kathryn Janet Lacey on June 15th 1963 in New Albany Indiana. Paul graduated from Royal Center high school. He worked as a pastor for The First Church of God for 40 plus years, which included 21 years of home missions in Allen South Dakota. He then retired in 2006. Paul was a Civil Air patrol Chaplin (1979-1997).

Paul is survived by his wife Kathy Bentley (Lacey). Sister Elvira (Bentley) Green (John). Children Barry (Shelly) Glenn (Deb) and Jon-ni (Terry). Grand Children Jason, Daniel (Ren), Philip (Breana) Isaac (Maggie) Aaron, Lance, Kyle (Sierra) and Nate. As well as many great grandchildren. Paul is proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Audrey Bentley. His sister Mary Frances. Brother J Grant Bentley, Daniel Bentley and Daughter in law Cheryl Bentley.

Paul was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and great grandfather. He touched many lives with his ministry for the lord.

A celebration of life will be held for Paul on Saturday February 19th 2022 with Butch Abold at The First Church Of God at 1pm. 706 E. Monroe, Rapid City South Dakota.

Memorials maybe given to Kathy Bentley. The family of Paul wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors (Fallyn, Cathrine and Dr. Awan) at the Monument Hospital, as well as Behren's Wilson funeral home through this hard time.