Paul Leach, 93, of Rapid City, SD, passed away at Serenity Place Nursing Home on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Paul was born March 21, 1929 in Philip, SD. He was the oldest of six children born to Lloyd and Irma Leach of Ottumwa, SD. The family moved to Stanley in the early 30's where they operated a sheep ranch. Paul, three brothers, and a sister attended grade school in a one-room school house. The family moved to Pierre, SD where Paul graduated high school in 1947.

In 1948, Paul married the love of his life, Dorothy Stein, of Pierre, SD. Four children were born to this union. Paul worked for a propane company until 1952 when the family moved to Lead, SD. Paul worked at Homestake Gold Mine for 33 years until he retired in 1985. Paul and Dorothy moved to their current home in 1990.

They enjoyed square dancing for 58 years and Paul was a caller and teacher for 25 of those years. He also enjoyed woodworking and traveling in the United States and Europe.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; four children: Carol Brennan, Marvin "Mieke" Leach, Barb (Ken) Williams, Wanda (Rick) Likens; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and a great-grandson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Walters officiating. Private family burial will take place at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

