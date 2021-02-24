Paul M. Johnson

Paul met the love of his life while working at Rafter J Bar Ranch Camping Resort. Alina made Paul the happiest man in the world when she said “I do”. They worked hard and always had plans and big aspirations for each other and were busy accomplishing them one by one. Most recently was the birth of their son -- two-month-old Thomas.

He and Alina resided in Rapid City where his children attended school. They recently purchased their first house to make their home and raise their family.

Paul's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband who was always there for his children. Lily, Mason and baby Thomas were his everything. There often was not a moment he wasn't talking about his family. Paul's relationship and bond with his son Mason was one so strong and devoted it would make any father envious and wish they had what they had. Paul was the uncle all the nieces and nephews looked up to. He had such great bonds and always made the family gatherings enjoyable and memorable. None of his nephews ever escaped a quick wrestling match when he was around.