RAPID CITY - Paul Ray Wilhelm, 79, of Rapid City, SD, died July 11, 2022, at Department of Affairs Fort Meade VA Hospital. Committal services with military honors will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.