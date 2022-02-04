Paul Robert Anderson

(May 28, 1959- January 24, 2022)

Our loving father and husband Paul Anderson passed away on Monday January 24, 2022, from a massive blood clot to the lungs at the age of 62, while visiting Wisconsin for a Packers game.

Paul was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on May 28, 1959 to Robert and Janet Anderson.

Most of his formative years were spent on the back of his dirt bike all over the Black Hills. After his time in college he met his beautiful wife Trish Anderson and started a life together on August, 30 1980.

Paul loved motorcycles, and began his adult life as a mechanic at a motorcycle shop in Spearfish, SD. Soon after, he started his career in the building industry in Vale, SD where he worked at a lumberyard which he eventually owned. In 1992 he and his family moved to Cody, WY where he managed a lumberyard for 6 years. In 1998 they moved to Gillette, WY where he worked at Knecht Home Center as a Contractor Sales Representative. He retired in 2014 after 16 years at Knechts and started working at HPCC as the facilities manager.

He absolutely loved the Lord and family while making them a priority above all else. His many joys were to go fishing, hunting and camping. Motorcycle riding and watching football (the Packers of course!) were some of his favorite hobbies. “Go Pac Go.”

Paul was survived by his loving wife of 41 years, his son Ben (Brandy, and children), daughter Katrina (Keenan and children), daughter Beth, and daughter Rachel (Margaret), Paul's mother Janet, sister Vicki(Ron), brother Richard(Linda), sister Pam, brother Jonathan(Barb), brother Jeremy(Connie), and a total of six grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Robert.

A Bible passage that encompasses the man he was: John 13:35 “By this all people will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” He loved well.

“A father like you is rare, one so generous, smart and kind. A father like you is what everyone dreams of, full of smiles and love, always doing what is right in the eyes of the Lord. Nothing can replace a father like you were, but when you get to heaven God will be lucky to have you to.” – Paul's Children

In memory of Paul we ask if you please wear Green Bay Packers, camo, or Christian Motorcycle attire for the service. A memorial service will take place on February 12, 2022 at High Plains Church in Gillette, WY at 10 a.m. Following the service food will be provided. The family requests any flowers be sent to the High Plains Community Church 3101 W Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718.