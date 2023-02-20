Paul Robinson stepped into eternity on February 8, 2023 at 86 years, 11 months, 19 days of age. Born in Tyrone Twp., Livingston Co., Michigan, Paul was the youngest of Ray and Mary Doerr Robinson's nine children. He loved animals from the beginning and grew up idolizing his dad. Paul loved to recount stories from his childhood when he and his dad would take the livestock truck to Detroit.

Paul lived in Michigan until he was drafted by the Army in 1959. He earned the rank of Sergeant by the time he was honorably discharged in Rapid City, S.D., which was where he married Leone Mae (Hagan) Robinson on January 7, 1960. The couple was blessed with one son, Karl Dean, in January the following year. Bursting with pride, Paul and Leone christened their dairy farm and store Hi-K Dairy in their son's honor.

Tragedy struck the family in 1974 when Leone was taken from them by cancer. Via family friends, God introduced Paul to Susan Marie Stone, an elementary teacher. Paul swept Susan off her feet, and they married on January 24, 1976. They welcomed a son, Eric Paul, in 1977. Their daughter, Elisabeth Marie, followed in 1980. However, it wasn't until Evan Ray was born in 1985 that they considered their family complete.

Over the years, Paul worked as a woodworker, and Susan taught elementary school. Paul crafted everything from bank credenzas and custom orders for local businesses to kitchen cabinets and furniture for individuals. Along with creating his own designs, Paul took pride in repairing antiques. Customers often said Paul was so skilled that only the owner would know any repairs had been done.

While he was adept at many things, Paul seemed happiest driving his favorite Farmall tractor and whistling as he mowed the property. Age and bad knees eventually prevented Paul from climbing onto the Farmall, so he collected a variety of 1:16 scale model tractors, which he displayed across an entire wall in the living room. Susan wasn't thrilled with Paul's idea of home decor, but the collection did make for interesting conversations with guests.

Paul and Susan lived in Chamberlain starting in 2011. Paul had retired years earlier, and his health ultimately necessitated moving into Aurora Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, where he resided until his death.

Paul is survived by his wife, Susan, their four children and partners, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City on February 24th at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Paul's memory to the Christian Worship Hour, PO Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402. https:/www.christianworshiphour.comonate/