Paula Adam-Burchill
SIOUX FALLS | Paula Marie Adam-Burchill died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Sioux Falls at the age of 57. She will be remembered always as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and physician who cared deeply for her patients.
Paula Marie Adam-Burchill was born on Jan. 22, 1964, in Pierre to Thomas Conrad Adam and Patricia Ann (Mickelson) Adam. She joined sister Kathleen and later brother Karlton, and sister Sarah. Growing up in Pierre, Paula was an active participant in dance, basketball, band, and track and field. Paula graduated from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School in 1982 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, majoring in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. At USD, she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority, serving as Chapter President, a role that her mother and sister held before her, was a Dakotan, and served as a Student Ambassador.
Paula went on to attend medical school at the University of South Dakota, later completing her residency in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, specializing in Family Practice. Paula was a physician at Sanford Clinic for 28 years where she lovingly cared for her patients and delivered countless babies.
During her time as a physician, Paula was the Chief of Family Medicine Department from 1998-2002 and was also a member of the Sanford Clinic Board of Governors from 2000-2011. Before retirement, Paula was the Director of Women's Services at the Veteran's Medical Hospital.
Paula was married to her high school sweetheart, Thomas Burchill, on July 11, 1987. They were blessed with three boys: Connor, Nolan, and Maxwell. Her greatest joy was being a mom. She loved attending her boys' sporting events, and hosting many of her children's events in their home. Paula was an active member in the Lincoln High School Booster Club for numerous years. She often said, “Our door is always open” for her boys' friends and food was always ready to serve.
Paula's simple pleasures were being outside, gardening, traveling, reading, and spending time at her family's cabin in the Black Hills. Paula was part of the P.E.O. Chapter AQ Sisterhood and served in leadership roles at the First United Methodist Church over the years. She had a great wit and always made people laugh.
Paula is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom; sisters, Kathleen (Bruce) Bykowski, Eden Prairie, MN, and Sarah (Greg) Axtman, Harrisburg, PA; brother, Karlton (Joan) Adam, Pierre; her children, Connor Thomas (Merissa), Nolan Adam, and Maxwell Patrick; along with 15 nephews, four nieces and six great nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. CST on Friday, April 23, at Miller Funeral Home -- Southside location, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., with livestreaming available at www.firstchurchsf.online.church Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57104, Alpha Phi Sorority Scholarship Fund at the University of South Dakota, 707 E. Cedar St., Vermillion, SD, 57069, and the Lincoln High School Booster Club, 2900 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
For obituary and online registry please visit www.millerfh.com