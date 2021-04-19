Paula Adam-Burchill

SIOUX FALLS | Paula Marie Adam-Burchill died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Sioux Falls at the age of 57. She will be remembered always as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and physician who cared deeply for her patients.

Paula Marie Adam-Burchill was born on Jan. 22, 1964, in Pierre to Thomas Conrad Adam and Patricia Ann (Mickelson) Adam. She joined sister Kathleen and later brother Karlton, and sister Sarah. Growing up in Pierre, Paula was an active participant in dance, basketball, band, and track and field. Paula graduated from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School in 1982 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, majoring in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. At USD, she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority, serving as Chapter President, a role that her mother and sister held before her, was a Dakotan, and served as a Student Ambassador.

Paula went on to attend medical school at the University of South Dakota, later completing her residency in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, specializing in Family Practice. Paula was a physician at Sanford Clinic for 28 years where she lovingly cared for her patients and delivered countless babies.