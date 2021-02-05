Paulette M. Hutchings

BLACK HAWK | Paulette Marie Hutchings passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the age of 72.

Paulette was born May 7, 1948 to Matt and Margaret Hess in Lemmon. She graduated from Lemmon High School in 1967 and began working at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Lemmon. She transferred to Farmers and Merchants Bank in Aberdeen a few year later. There she met Evan Hutchings and they were married Sept. 2, 1972.

Evan and Paulette moved to Rapid City that same year. In Rapid City she joined Rushmore State Bank/United National Bank. After 14 years she had worked her way up to a Real Estate Officer.

Paulette was offered a position at First American Title Company to head up the soon-to-be Escrow Department. After 31 years at First American Title and after earning the respect of the business community, Paulette retired. It was then that she began studying to be a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. At this time, she was also diagnosed with cancer. Even as a mild-mannered person, she fought hard against her cancer until the end.

All that knew her, loved her, she will be missed.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents.