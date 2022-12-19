Paulette Marie Williams

RAPID CITY - Paulette Marie (Price) Williams was born on January 11, 1960 in Pine Ridge, SD to Paul Price and Dorothy Janis. Paulette made her journey to the Spirit World on December 11, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation Services will be from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD with Father Ed Witt, S.J. officiating.

Burial Services - To Be Held At A Later Date. Cremation to Follow Services.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.