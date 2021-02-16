Pauline G. Papike

Pauline met her husband James J. Papike while attending high school in Eveleth, MN. This is where their journey began. Jim was an avid hockey and football player that quickly fell in love with Pauline, the homecoming queen. They were married on Sept. 6, 1958 and recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children, Coleen Robbins (Craig), Coreen Rose/Miller (Chad), James J. Papike Jr., deceased (Sheela), and Heather Loos (Mike). Their legacy lives on through their families which includes their eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Pauline lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister and friend. She left her footprints in the sand and love in our hearts. Her personality was one of kindness, loyalty and compassion. Pauline was not just our mother; she was our best friend. She pursued her dreams in many ways including modeling, research technician, volunteer at the NICU, and most recently made it to the big screen as a background actress. Pauline was passionate about health and wellness. Her fitness routine gave her strength and a sense of wellbeing. Pauline loved to dance — her nickname on a Mediterranean Cruise was “Happy Feet.” Her strength and courage in battling cancer the last several years of her life was an inspiration to all who knew her. We hope you are dancing in the sky; we hope the angels know what they have. Until we meet again.