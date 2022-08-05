RAPID CITY - Pedro (Tony) Antonio Valdez Jr., 67, was born to Teresa (Arguello) and Pedro (Pete) Valdez Sr., on August 11, 1953, in Rapid City, SD, the seventh of nine children.

Tony passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of a heart attack.

He was a friend to everyone he met. He traveled the world making friends and sharing his faith. Tony did several mission trips to Nicaragua and was always welcome at any church he went to. It was rare to see him without a smile and a big bear hug!

Tony boxed for several years and was a Golden Gloves Champion. He also played softball for 3 years with his junior high and high school friends. Tony graduated from Rapid City Central in 1972.

The highlight of his life was in 1986, when his son, Pete, was born.

Survivors include his brothers: Emil (Betty), Colorado Springs, Fidel (Sandy), Nevada, LeRoy, Rapid City; sisters: Julie Vigil, Spearfish, Theresa (Randy) Rowland, Rapid City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Pete; his parents; and brothers: Joe, Julian, and Freddie.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eagles Club, 1410 Centre St. in Rapid City. Lunch will be provided. Feel free to bring a salad or dessert.

