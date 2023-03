RAPID CITY- Peggie M. Halvorson, 95, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Wilbur Holz officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m.

Private interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.