RAPID CITY – Peggie Marie Halvorson was born on April 23, 1927 to Stanley and Scena (Jones) Bissenden in Rapid City, SD. She died March 26, 2023 at Monument Health Hospital almost one month before her 96th birthday. She was the second child of four children. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1945. Peggie married Archie P. Halvorson when he returned from serving in the Army during WWII. She met him at her brother, Art Bissenden's wedding. Archie worked for Corner, Howe and Lee as a Construction Superintendent. She was content to be a terrific homemaker. They were a devoted couple; traveled throughout the USA, flew to Hawaii, and both were bowling enthusiasts who won trophies at local and statewide tournaments.

Peggie was very talented at making plastic canvas cross stitch Christmas angels and tree toppers which she gifted family and friends with these treasures over the years. She invited loved ones to Tuesday Luncheons and Christmas Programs at her church. Peggie was a very kind, lovely lady who was greatly loved by all who knew her. She was an excellent cook. Holiday meals were a specialty at her home with Archie and their extended families. They were easily favorites with their nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of the Altar Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a loving servant of her Lord and Savior. One of her favorite hymns was, "Children of the Heavenly Father."

Her marriage to the love of her life ended after 37 years when Archie died in 1986. Peggie continued attending her church, took bus tours and continued with local bowling teams. She also attended American Legion baseball games with her brother, Art Bissenden. She eventually sold her home and was living at Holiday Hills Estates for a few years until her recent passing. She had many friends there and loved card games and bingo.

Peggie was preceded in death by her parents: Stanley and Scena (Jones) Bissenden; husband, Archie Halvorson and his parents, brother and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Art (Helen) Bissenden; sister, Betty (Wally) Lanouette; nephew, Larry Bissenden; niece, Nanci Bissenden.

She is survived by her brother, Francis Bissenden (age 92) and his wife Lorene; nieces and nephews: Rod (Ellen) Wirshing, Lolo, MT; Sue (Rich) Schrier, St. Louis Bay, MS; Linda Wipf, Gillette, WY; Norman Bissenden, MS; and Jeffrey (Janet) McManus, VA; who miss her already. Peggie was not only a sister to Francis, but she helped raise him. They remained close over the years after Archie died. Francis took her to church with lunch afterwards, grocery shopping, and every Friday to meet their family for lunch at the Rushmore Mall. She came home with him every Sunday. They reminisced about their childhood for hours. Her brother, Francis and sister-in-law, Lorene will forever be grateful for their nephew, Rod and Ellen Wirshing (MT) and grandniece, Julie and Gary Haptonstall (WY) who made this trip to be with their beloved Aunt Peggie before she died on behalf of all the other nieces and nephews who live out of state.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Wilbur Holz officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m.

Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Archie.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Trinity Lutheran Radio Broadcast Fund.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is entrusted with Peggie's arrangements. Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com