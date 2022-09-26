 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy Ann Staben

Philip, SD - Peggy A. Staben, age 86, of Philip, died September 26, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 29, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Philip.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home

