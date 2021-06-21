Peggy E. Williams

SIOUX FALLS | Peggy Ellen (Hammerlee) Williams passed June 16, 2021 in Sioux Falls of natural causes.

Peggy was born Feb. 21, 1956 in Mitchell to the Reverend Glenn Hammerlee and Donna (Halasy) Hammerlee.

Peggy was a 1974 graduate of Hot Springs High School. She was employed in the advertising, customer service, and call center industries throughout her lifetime. She was a conscientious, hard worker who could be counted on.

While she led her life in a self-sufficient and independent manner, she had a heart of gold and would help anyone who was in need.

Peggy enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, writing, and her beloved family. She lived life on her own terms with joy and laughter. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Adria) Williams, Portland, OR and Jon (Bri) Williams, Bozeman, MT; siblings, Bradley (Geneil) Hammerlee, Rapid City, and Melissa (Arden) Hammerlee Gerber, Circle Pines, MN; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two young sisters, Beth Ann Hammerlee and Ann Rebecca Hammerlee.