It has been over 28 years since grandpa and over 9 years since grandma left us; now mom has gone home to be with them. Peggy Roozing passed away on January 20, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Peggy was born September 4, 1956 at Rapid City, South Dakota to Melvin and Rosemary Jewell. May 6, 2000 she married Steven Roozing in Roughlock Falls, South Dakota. She is survived by her husband Steven Roozing and their dog Brandy. She also is survived by her daughter Jewell (Andre) Strahan, Houston, Texas. Survivors also include two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and one sister Linda Jewell. There were also people whose friendship meant a lot to Peggy over the years: Amanda Eberly and family, New Underwood, SD; Roderick Ray, Houston, TX; and the entire TOPS family in Rapid City, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Rose Jewell, her brother Mel Jewell; and her beloved dog Harley. Peggy was such an inspiration for many including going back to school and starting on her 40th Birthday. She received an Associates Degree, Bachelor's Degree, and Two Master's Degrees within Ten years. For many years mom loved to play Yahtzee with her husband. She was a Lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1273, Rapid City, SD. She touched so many lives and her loving spirit will be remembered by all. Memorial Services to be determined at a later time. An online guestbook for your condolences is available to be signed at http://www.kleinfh.com.