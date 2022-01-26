MITCHELL, SD | Peggy Schleuning, 66, of Mitchell, SD, passed away peacefully, with family by her side Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 PM Friday, January 28, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel and Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Peggy Ann Schleuning was born on August 23, 1955, in Kadoka, SD to Patrick and Karyl (Wishard) Moore. Peggy attended and graduated from Sturgis Highschool in 1975.

Peggy met Robert “Bob” Schleuning and 56 days later they were married on March 23, 1973 in Sturgis, SD. They lived on a Ranch outside of Gillette, WY for a year before moving back to Sturgis. During this time, Peg worked at the VA Hospital in Fort Meade for 12 years. They moved back to Gillette, WY where she worked at the VA Hospital for another 3 years before retiring. During these 15 years, she received many awards for her outstanding service in the Health Care System, including The Heart of Gold Award and The Special Contribution Award.

In 1975, Bob and Peg welcomed their first child Haley. In 1977 they welcomed their second child, Joley. They decided to grow their family and went on to adopt their son, Christopher in 1979 and then adopted three more sons, Erick, Derick, and Quinn in 1990. Peg was always involved and active, in her children's lives, whether it was cheering them on from the sidelines at sporting events, taking them camping, or going on family trips in the Summer.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, working in her garden, playing games, fishing, thrift store shopping, and watching movies. She had a love for the Black Hills and will forever be remembered for her infectious laugh and outgoing, witty personality.

Those left to cherish her memory, include her life companion of nearly 48 years, Robert, of Mt. Vernon, SD; the Children she loved and called her own, Haley (Marc) Jolley of Spearfish, SD, Chris (Leah) Schleuning of Plankinton, SD, Joley (Jake) Millard of Gillette, WY, Erick Schleuning of Phoenix, AZ, and Derick Schleuning of Sioux Falls, SD; seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike Moore of Spearfish, SD and Scott Fish of Rapid City, SD; and sister, Kim White of Blackhawk, SD.

Peggy was preceded in death by her youngest son, Quinn Patrick Schleuning and her parents.