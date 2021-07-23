Penny Green

STURGIS | Artist and trail blazer Penny Harvey Green died July 19, 2021.

She was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Deadwood, and graduated from Lead High School in 1960.

As an artist, Penny created a mural in the school hallway, her artwork is displayed around Sturgis, across the U.S. and overseas. She served 16 years on the city council, founded the Sturgis Art Show, Sturgis Cleanup, taught art lessons, volunteered countless hours, and was a member of Zonta. She was an outdoorswoman who loved to travel.

Penny is survived by her children Tim Green, Tammy Green, and Toni Green Auld; her husband, Greg Frey; brother, Jerome G. Harvey; sister, Jeanette Black; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Johnson; her father, Forrest J. Harvey; and brother, Raymond Harvey.

Her life will be celebrated in a private family service.

A scholarship memorial has been established: https://gofundme.com/f/penny-harvey-green-scholarship-fund.