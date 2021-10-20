BELLE FOURCHE | Pete Krush, 79, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Belle Fourche. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Pete moved to Belle Fourche 57 years ago. Pete began selling western wear at the age of 23 at the Hitchin' Post, a store which would later become Pete's Clothing Western Wear (or just Pete's), a fixture of downtown Belle Fourche.

Pete truly loved his customers and found the perfect career. He was skilled at remembering a customer's name, their boot size and making them laugh. Pete's customers were his friends. He could rarely leave the house without hearing a friendly “Hey Pete.” Pete had a sense of humor that brought his customers back to his store, often to just talk to Pete or to have him give them a hard time.

Pete's dedication to the area was clear. He coached his kids in a variety of sports, served as a long-time member of the Chamber of Commerce and received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts. He served on the Black Hills Roundup Committee for over 30 years. He was a member of the Belle Fourche Masonic lodge for 20 years. He served as a member of the Center of the Nation Sportsman's Club for decades. The local post of the American Legion was very important to him throughout his adult life and he was proud of his military service.

A lifelong lover of the outdoors, Pete loved hunting, fishing and telling stories about it. For over 40 years, he enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with the hundreds of children he instructed during the annual hunters safety course.

Pete was a loving father and grandfather. He was proud of his sons' accomplishments and loved to break out pictures of his grandkids for his customers. Before his illness, Pete and Alberta were known to take road trips to visit their family about every other month. Generally, those trips involved multiple casino stops along the way.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 54 years (what a saint), Alberta; two sons, Mike Krush (Joan) of Manhattan, KS, and Matt Krush (Elizabeth Fallon) of Edina, MN; four grandchildren, Aidan, Alana, Gerin and Griffin; two brothers, Fred Krush (Pearl) and Perry Krush (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Rita Hook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will occur from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, at the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. A luncheon/celebration of Pete's life is at noon at the Branding Iron Restaurant in Belle Fourche. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, three miles east of Sturgis. Additional information can be found at klinefuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pete's honor to the Center of the Nation Sportsmans Club.