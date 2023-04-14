RAPID CITY - Philandor True Bringswhite, 79, Rapid City, SD passed away April 9, 2023.

He served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by son, Erik Bringswhite and daughter-in-law, Morgan Bringswhite, their children: Phil “Boy” Bringswhite, Emme Bringswhite, Nelson “Nisko” Bringswhite, Emiliano Mason Bringswhite, Emilia Maicy Bringswhite; granddaughter, Elaina Bringswhite and husband, Andrew Brown, their children: Tru n Ensley Bringswhite; daughter, Winona and husband, Ruben Duran and their children: Tatewin, Lutawin and Victoria Skye; sister, Francine Hold Thompson and her daughter, Darla Nettles and grandchildren: Farrah Mincks and her son, Bridger Mincks; niece, Tia WolfBlack and her children: Selena and Clayton; granddaughter, Cheyenne WolfBlack and her son, Alucard; stepsons, Vine Hayes and Dustin Hart; numerous cousins, relatives, bros n sister-bros!

Relatives waiting to meet n greet him: his father, Nelson and his mother, Delphine; brother, Clayton; sister, Selena; nephew, Wayne "WolfMan" WolfBlack; grandson, Erik Beard; special friend, Jeanette EagleHawk; many relatives and friends.

A wake service will start at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at On Common Ground, 610 St. Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with the United States Navy and VFW Post 1273 providing military honors.

There will be a giveaway after the burial at College Ave., 224 E. College Ave., Rapid City.

Pallbearers for Philandor's service will be: Ron Two Bulls, Joe Richards, Donnie Pourier, Richard "Dick" Marshall, Orvil Milk, Wayne High Hawk, Jerry Mousseau and Hermus Red Horse.

Family and friends may sign Philandor's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.