Philip "Phil" Zacher

RAPID CITY | Phil Zacher, 82, passed away February 5, 2022, at Clarkson Mt View Healthcare, Rapid City, SD.

Phil was born November 11, 1939, in Eagle Butte, SD, to Frank & Mary (Ganje) Zacher.

He was drafted into the US Army in 1963 to serve in the Vietnam War. He then lived in Rapid City, SD with his first wife and children. While working and raising his children, he completed his Accounting Degree at National College of Business. He went on to be a very successful CPA eventually opening his own accounting firm, Zacher & Cahoy CPAs. After 22 years of business, he sold his business to Casey Peterson, Ltd. He continued to work as a CPA with Casey Peterson, Ltd before retiring.

Phil married Carolie on September 5, 1987. They spent the next 34 years living, traveling, dancing, and loving. Phil loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. He was a fantastic golf player, an alright poker player, and had a green thumb for gardening. He was also known for his half-dilled pickles.

Phil was involved with Kiwanis and Youth & Family Services (YFS) for several decades. He served on the YFS Board as treasurer and had also been a treasurer for Kiwanis. He received the Kiwanis George R Hixson Fellow award. He made a difference for many families and children in our community.

Phil was always kind and supportive to his loved ones and friends. He quietly and humbly spent his life caring for others. Those that knew him knew his kindness, generosity, and honesty. He will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

He is survived by his wife, Carolie Zacher and his children Maria (Dave) Kuharski of Rapid City, Denise Grubbs of Lakeville MN, and Carolie's children: Dave (Sue) La Roche of Ft Pierre, Diane (Bernie) Grimme of Rapid City, Donna (David) Helmers of Puyallup, WA, and Debbie (Jason) Wolff of Waukee, IA, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert and Richard.

Services will be held on February 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church , 5311 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD. The viewing will start at 10:00 am and the service at 11:00 am followed by lunch at the church. The graveside service will be at 12:45 pm at Mt View Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.