SHARPS CORNER - Funeral services for Philip Puckett, age 85 of Sharps Corner, SD, will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Vinnie and Phil Puckett Ranch located 3 Miles East of Sharps Corner, SD with burial services to be held at the Puckett Family Cemetery under the direction of the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. There will be an evening service starting at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 also at the Puckett Ranch. Philip passed away on May 23, 2023 in Bennington, NE surrounded by his loving family.