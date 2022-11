BLACK HAWK - Phillip "Phil" Curtis Bechard, 71, of Black Hawk, SD, died November 9, 2022, in Black Hawk. Committal services with military honors will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.