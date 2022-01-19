RAPID CITY | Phyllis Gene Guenin 96, passed away January 15th at a nursing home in New Underwood, South Dakota. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Berean Lutheran Church near Chappell with Pastor Scotty Ray officiating.
Services will be streamed live and available to watch after the service on the Holechek-Bondegard Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hbfunerals).
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh, Nebraska is serving the Guenin family.
Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com.
Phyllis was born May 21, 1925. The family then made their home at Lewellen Nebraska. In 1947 she married Gerald Guenin. The couple welcomed two children , Kendall in 1949 and Warren in 1951. The family later moved to Union Center South Dakota where they raised cattle. Phyllis taught in an area country school there for several years until her own children were high school age. Phyllis and her sons then resided in Sturgis South Dakota during the week and returned to the ranch at Union Center for weekends. Phyllis worked for a time at Fort Meade VA hospital, a law office, the Meade County Court House, and the Forest service from which she retired. Upon her retirement, Phyllis researched and wrote articles about South Dakota historical sites which were published in state and local area publications.
She is survived by Grandsons Scott (Trish) Guenin, and Dayne Guenin, of North Platte, Nebraska, 3 Great Grandson, three great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald , sons, , brother, Lt Colonel Reid Samuelson US Airforce, sister, Natalie Zimmerman, and nephew, Jim Zimmerman. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.