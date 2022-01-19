Phyllis Gene Guenin

Phyllis was born May 21, 1925. The family then made their home at Lewellen Nebraska. In 1947 she married Gerald Guenin. The couple welcomed two children , Kendall in 1949 and Warren in 1951. The family later moved to Union Center South Dakota where they raised cattle. Phyllis taught in an area country school there for several years until her own children were high school age. Phyllis and her sons then resided in Sturgis South Dakota during the week and returned to the ranch at Union Center for weekends. Phyllis worked for a time at Fort Meade VA hospital, a law office, the Meade County Court House, and the Forest service from which she retired. Upon her retirement, Phyllis researched and wrote articles about South Dakota historical sites which were published in state and local area publications.