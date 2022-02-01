RAPID CITY | Phyllis Irene Mudge, 86, went to be with Jesus Thursday January 27, 2022 at Westhills Village Health Care.

She was born November 5, 1935, in Hot Springs, SD to Mason and Estella Helsel. After her parents were married on 12-24-1934, they moved into a small house on the Helsel family ranch ~13 miles east of Edgemont, SD along the Cheyenne River. As a young girl, Phyllis was the eldest of four children. She had one sister and two brothers and was their babysitter/caretaker throughout her childhood years. In 1940 her parents purchased a small ranch 3 miles from the Helsel Ranch, which was the family's home until 1947. A notable memory was the four Helsel children rode one horse 2.5 miles one way to the small Fairview county school from the fall of 1943 to May 1947.

Phyllis was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She excelled in school and was valedictorian and homecoming queen of her 1953 graduating class. During her high school years she met the love of her life, James K. Mudge of Wakpala. Jim's family moved from Wakpala to Edgemont, where he joined the Army National Guard and was activated in 1950 for the Korean War. Upon his return to Edgemont in 1952 their relationship was reunited. They were married on June 21, 1953 in Edgemont.

Phyllis was a Civil Service employee working for the United States Government at the Army Depot in Igloo, SD near Edgemont. Their first son, Robert Paul, was born in June 1954. Their only daughter, Connie Jo, was born in 1956. In 1959 the family moved to Huron, where Phyllis worked for the Bureau of Reclamation. Their second son, Kevin James, was born in 1961. They lived in Huron until 1964 and then moved to Rapid City, SD. Phyllis then went to work as a Civil Service employee in the Accounting and Finance Department at Ellsworth, AFB until her retirement in 1990. She attended South Canyon Baptist Church from 1964 until 2020 when Covid started and her health declined.

Phyllis and Jim were co-founders of RPM & Associates in 1982. They provided unwavering financial and moral support during the early years of RPM. After Phyllis' retirement in 1990, Jim and Phyllis began their career as snowbirds by spending winters near Jim's older brother Billy, near Tucson, AZ. Jim and Phyllis sold their house in 2009 and moved into Westhills Village. Phyllis was meticulous at organization and accounting skills. She and Jim were known for always lending a helping hand to someone in need. They loved their family and were so very proud of their kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Jim and Phyllis celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 21, 2015.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and one sister. She leaves behind a grateful family that includes her children, Robert (Deborah), Rapid City; Connie (Ron Blum), Rapid City; Kevin (Janene), Colorado; one brother Ed Helsel (Las Cruces, NM); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to bring your memories to share during the service and would also invite you to stay after the service and enjoy lunch, prior to burial at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Phyllis' family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff at Westhills Village Health Care the loving care provided to Phyllis over the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Westhills Village Foundation for the Health Care Facility at 255 Texas Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at South Canyon Baptist Church with services at 10:30 am. Burial will be at 1:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.