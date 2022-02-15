RAPID CITY | Phyllis Irene (Puetz) Hoffman, 85, went home to heaven on February 10, 2022. She passed away at her home holding hands with her husband and love of 67 years.

Phyllis was born on July 17, 1936 at her family home near Ethan, South Dakota. She was number 6 of 19 children born to Lawrence and Florence (Vittetoe) Puetz. She grew up on the family farm near Ethan, SD. She went to country school through 6th grade. After that she attended school in Dimock, SD for 7th and 8th grades and Ethan for high school. She graduated in 1954 from Ethan High School.

Phyllis worked several jobs in her life, including retail clerk, church secretary, Hertz car driver, inventory worker with REGIS and with Shopko. But her most loved and well known job was being the neighborhood AVON lady in Rialto, California. She loved the job and her customers and they loved her.

In 1954, Phyllis met her love and future husband, Donald (Don) L. Hoffman, at the roller rink. They were married on December 14, 1954. After they were married they lived in Parkston, SD before spending several years in the Army, living in Rapid City, SD and Bad Nauheim, Germany. In Germany, they were neighbors to Elvis Presley and her claim to fame is she accidently backed into his Cadillac one day at the commissary. Daddy Presley was driving the car that day and she was so relieved when he told her it was only minor scratches and all was okay. After serving in the military they came back home to Parkston,SD for a few years before moving to Rialto, California where they raised their children and lived for over

22 years. Eventually they moved back to their roots in South Dakota and settled in the Black Hills that they loved. They lived in Piedmont, Black Hawk and most recently in Rapid City. They also spent several years being snowbirds in Quartzsite, Arizona and enjoyed that chapter of their lives very much.

Phyllis loved the Lord her God with all of her heart and her and Don served and were always very active in their church. Most recently they were members of Christ Church in Rapid City and love their friends and family there at church.

Phyllis and Don were blessed with two children, Kevin and Kristel, and their spouses Bonnie and Rob (her favorite landlord). While they had no grandchildren, Phyllis has lots of nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly and they loved her. A couple of very special nieces, Sarah & Marissa, even lived with them for a period oftime and Phyllis so treasured that time spent with them.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Don Hoffman of Rapid City, SD; daughter Kristel (Rob) Hammerquist, Rapid City, SD; daughter in law Bonnie, Black Hawk, SD; siblings Rose, Carol, Elizabeth, Timothea, Joseph, Joyce, Rebecca, Daniel, Jane, Patrick, Cindy and Julie and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Kevin, siblings DonnaMae, Dwight, Ruth, Norm, Sylvester and Theresa, sister and brother in law Lula and Richard Jerke and three nephews and one niece.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 2pm at Christ Church, 1900 Evergreen Dr, Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be at the church at 1pm before the service and a luncheon will follow the service.

Memorial donations can be sent to Christ Church or Hospice of Rapid City. Arrangements are being handled by Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.