April 18, 1939 – May 29, 2020

RAPID CITY | Phyllis was born April 18, 1939, to Gus and Irene Horst. She was raised in Fairfax. She graduated from high school in 1957 and also attended the National School of Business, graduating in 1959. Her first job was at the courthouse in Burke. She then moved to Pierre and worked as a waitress, then on to Lead where she married the love of her life, Lowell Dethlefs. They were married June 11, 1963. In this union they added two boys to the family: James and Loren.

Phyllis worked at a collection agency, insurance agency, and ran a vending business, as well as a member of the Moose Lodge and held many offices during her time. Phyllis was also a full-time caregiver to her mother, Irene.

Phyllis J. Dethlefs passed away at the age of 81, on May 29, 2020, at home with her loving husband, Lowell, by her side.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Lowell; son, Jim of Rapid City and his children, Daniel and James, and great-grandson, Myles; son, Loren (Debbie) of Florida and their children, Kelsey and Cody; brothers, Dean (Gladys) Horst and Jerry (Susie) Horst; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann; grandson, Martin; her parents, Gus and Irene; and her brother, Robert.