Phyllis M. Salyers

RAPID CITY | Phyllis Marie Salyers gained her angel wings on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Rapid City at the young age of 76. She was a fighter and struggled with many health problems over the past three years. Phyllis decided to stop the fight and move from aggressive treatment to Hospice Comfort Care a few days before her passing.

Please join Phyllis' family for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home, 632 St. Francis Street.

Phyllis' life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5. There will be no graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hope Lodge at www.cancer.org/hopelodgerochestermndonate. Without their help, Phyllis' journey would have been much harder.

