Phyllis Potts

She loved it when family or friends would stop by, always making sure everyone had a snack and a beverage to drink while simply chatting or playing cards or Yahtzee. If you wanted to know about the weather, Phyllis was the one to ask as she was an avid follower. She also loved to read, declaring that the day she learned to read changed her life since she could now escape into another world, another life for a while through the page. She made sure to pass this love of reading onto many others.

Once she reached retirement age, she joined the workforce by becoming the “Hardees' grandma.” Perhaps you saw her there, wiping tabletops, refilling drinks and making sure the condiments were fully stocked. She loved to travel often going to visit her family in Denver, CO and living it up in Las Vegas, NV.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She especially adored her children and grandchildren. After her husband passed away, she moved to Gillette to live with her son and his family. She enjoyed helping out at their Dayhab. Towards the end of her life, in the midst of her dementia, she was able to enjoy life with her second family at The Legacy. She was especially close with her roommate, Helen, who made sure Phyllis was always safe and well cared for. A very heartfelt thanks to everyone at The Legacy who helped take care of Phyllis in her declining years.