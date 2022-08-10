SPEARFISH - Phyllis Rose (Schmidt) Fernen, 90 of Spearfish, passed away on August 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at 12:30 PM at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested people send donations to a child fighting cancer in your community or to the Butte Lawrence County 4-H Club.