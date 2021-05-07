Pieter J. Wouden

BANDERA, Texas | Pieter Justin "Pete" Wouden, IT extraordinaire, passed unexpectedly on April 8, 2021.

Born November 7, 1967 in Rapid City, SD to Pieter C. Wouden and Claudia Leonard Smith, Pete was anything but ordinary. Outgoing, curious, and adventurous, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp while still in high school. Actively serving from 1986 -1992, he deployed both stateside and to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Storm, earning numerous medals, ribbons and commendations. After the Marines he continued his service in the Army National Guard and in 1997 returned to active duty with the US Army, again earning numerous accolades for his outstanding service.

After discharge from the Army, Pete continued his ongoing education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix in information technology. Hiring on with National Defense contractor General Dynamics, he became an expert on multiple IT operating systems. He had the luxury of being able to travel extensively all while installing, maintaining, and upgrading systems used in our Nation's Defense. Pete had a love for all things mechanical and a do-it-yourself mentality. If he did not know how to fix it, he learned.